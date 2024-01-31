THE director of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, has expressed sadness over popular assertions that the district of Klang is similar to Colombia owing to reported rampant crime in the region.

Shuhaily, speaking at a town hall discussion event at the Klang Hokkien Society building in Klang, Selangor yesterday (29 January), stated that he picked Klang as the first district to go on the ground as the JSJ director because he was challenged by what people said about the district.

Furthermore, the JSJ director stated that the crime index is growing across Malaysia, not just in Klang.

He went on to say, “The reason why I chose Klang as the first district to go on the ground as JSJ director was because of the rising crime index, the whole country is rising, not just Klang.”

“But after it went viral, it was said that Klang is a district like Colombia, which challenged me.”

“That brings me down.” He continued.

Later in his statement, Shuhaily highlighted that the Klang district has 1.2 million citizens, yet the Klang Utara Police Headquarters only has 671 staff, while Klang Selatan has 849.

However, the JSJ director stated that such a paradox should not be used as an excuse for the police not to maintain public order in the neighbourhood.