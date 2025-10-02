THE Malaysia Sarong Music Run on Saturday (Feb 8) in Kuala Lumpur was an initiative to celebrate Malaysia’s multicultural community and heritage.

During the run, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) marching band showcased their musical talent with a rendition of the Korean pop hit “APT” by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

A clip of the performance, shared on Facebook page ASEAN Skyline, showed the marching band in a circle with the rest of the participants gathering around and singing along.

“(The) Malaysian police are known for their strict yet sporting attitude when it comes to public events like this,” the video caption stated.

The upbeat performance went viral online, with many applauding the PDRM marching band’s musical prowess, as they kept up with the latest songs to entertain the crowd at the Sarong Music Run.

“The PDRM marching band is staying relevant, wow! Aside from songs like ‘Perajurit’ and ‘Malaysia Berjaya’, they are playing songs that young Malaysians and global tourists can relate to – this is awesome,” one user remarked.

“The notes are not easy to play. I am impressed that they put in the effort to learn the tune,” another netizen commented.

The event, saw the participation of over 10,000 participants, was divided into two categories: walking (3 kilometers) and running (5 kilometers).

The run was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.