IN a recent ranking by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, Penang island has bagged the 8th spot in the for the best islands in Asia Pacific beating Phu Quoc, Vietnam and Koh Phi Phi, Thailand.

Despite dropping from its 7th position in 2023, Penang remains a top destination in the region.

Leading the prestigious list is Thailand’s Koh Samui, followed by Bali in Indonesia and Palawan in the Philippines, ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The best islands were ranked based on their perfect balance of accessibility and remoteness, local character, and global sensibilities.

In addition to the best islands, the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards also highlighted the top cities in the Asia Pacific. Notably, Kuala Lumpur, which was 3rd last year, did not make the list this time.

The top 10 best islands in Asia Pacific for 2024:

Koh Samui, Thailand

Bali, Indonesia

Palawan, Philippines

Boracay, Philippines

Phuket, Thailand

Sri Lanka

Sumba, Indonesia

Penang, Malaysia

Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Phu Quoc, Vietnam