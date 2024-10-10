IF you haven’t heard by now, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) has come into effect on October 1.

But what does that mean? Smoke-free zones now include laundromats, workplace buildings, entertainment centres, hospital grounds, lifts, public toilets, eateries, and air-conditioned shops.

Its implementation features both immediate and phased enforcement, which includes bans on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of smoking products, as well as prohibiting their sale in educational institutions, online marketplaces, and vending machines.

Unfortunately, a recent post on X has gone viral after it showed a police officer smoking at a dining table outside a restaurant in Kota Damansara.

Dated October 8, the post has since amassed 1.1 million views and more than 100 comments from disappointed Malaysian X users.

“Take care of the police image. If you want to smoke, wait until you’re back at the office or at home. Take off the uniform first. Don’t tarnish the good name of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” advised @MRARIFHASNAN.

“If you really want to act like an ordinary person, just take off the uniform. Try to be more trustworthy while on duty as a police officer— maintain integrity, responsibility while in character,” commented @nrl_atirah.

Meanwhile, the Petaling Jaya district police department has since opened a disciplinary investigation into the officer who was allegedly smoking in a restaurant.

According to Free Malaysia Today, district police chief Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the image was discovered by a user with the account name ‘Dr Maslinda Si Derhaka’ on the X app.

“The Petaling Jaya district police headquarters does not compromise on issues involving violations of the law and discipline. Firm action will be taken regarding this incident,” he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: 8500 premises warned following implementation of Act 852