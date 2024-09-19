IN case you are unaware, driving on the emergency lane is a big no-no, unless you are in an emergency.

Last year, the Road Transport Department (RTD), stated that the offence (driving on the emergency lane) is among the seven offences that will not be compoundable but will land you straight in court.

But despite this, time and time again, we come across videos of drivers insisting on using the emergency lanes.

Just like the driver below.

@update11111 shared on its X account a 34-second dash cam footage of a Proton X70 car coolly using the emergency lane.

In the 11th second, a Proton X70 was seen using the emergency lane despite there being plenty of space in the two other lanes.

However, a motorcycle could be observed creeping quickly behind the car.

The motorcyclist then skillfully drives next to the vehicle and could be seen raising his hand towards the driver, probably reprimanding the driver for his selfish actions.

“Got scolded,” the driver of the dash camera footage could be heard saying.

After the incident, the motorcyclist speeds off and the Proton X70 makes it way back to the proper lane.

“You got scolded by a rider for using the emergency lane, right?” captioned @update11111 in its post.

Based on the footage, the incident is believed to have taken place at 4.20pm on September 16.

