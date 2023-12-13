NATURE seems to be getting closer to the city after a python was spotted in the ceiling of an eatery in Singapore.

Facebook group Complaint Singapore posted the incident that took place in a Singaporean ‘kopitiam’ branch on Dec 9.

In the images attached with the post, it was said that the ceiling panel in the restaurant had collapsed and in it, a python was seen slithering in the rafters of the ceiling.

It is unclear how the python landed up in the restaurant’s ceiling.

Diners fled for their safety and the eatery had to temporarily close down to handle the situation.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and everyone was safe.

Mothership reported that the incident had taken place at 8.45am, according to a representative of the restaurant and according to Yahoo News Singapore, a professional snake catcher arrived at the scene at 9.20am.

Despite conducting a thorough search for the python, the snake control team could not locate the reptile.

It was reported that the National Parks Board in Singapore had been informed about the python and the python still could not be found by the team dispatched by the organisation.