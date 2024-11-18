Rapid KL calls out female passenger for placing her bag on seat in packed train

SEAT hogging. If you are not familiar with the term, it means when someone takes up more than their fair share of the seat or blatantly disregarding public transport etiquette.

And despite the numerous attempts to make passengers aware of the inconsiderate behaviour of seat hogging, its still happens from time to time.



RapidKL took to their Facebook page to share a now viral post of a female passenger who had ‘booked’ a seat for her bag on what appears to be a packed train.

In the picture uploaded by Rapid KL, the woman can be seen leaning her elbow against her bag which has taken an entire seat.

Interestingly, there was a priority seating sign right on the glass pane right behind the woman.

Rapid KL then advised the woman in the post, explaining that she ought to more considerate as there might be another passenger who would want the seat.

“Your bag must love the seat, but don’t forget —there might be someone around who needs it more.

“Let’s be considerate when using public transport okay?” said the post.

The post has since attracted more than 250 comments from Malaysian netizens who shared their own experiences meeting similar individuals in public transports.

“I’ve experienced this before, when I asked someone to move their bag, they refused. When I asked, “Do you want to sit, or does your bag want to sit? If your bag wants to sit, please stand up,” they just put the bag on the floor with a sour face. And then there are those who like to sit with their legs crossed, taking up more space,” said Amel Afif.

A few pregnant women took to the comments to share their own disheartening experiences.

“If I take the MRT while I’m pregnant, no one gets up from the priority seats for pregnant women. Everyone just looks down. From TRX to Putrajaya, I had to stand the whole way. I’m so sad and exhausted. This has happened so many times,” commented Cik Puan Sheeda.

“This is a common thing, and the red or yellow seats are always full. I was pregnant from the start to 9 months, and every day I had to stand. No one ever offered me a seat,” shared Nor Faez.