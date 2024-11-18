ONE of the commonly practised etiquette when it comes to taking the public transport is to offer your seat to elderly passengers, pregnant women, or individuals with disabilities.

However, seat hogging remains a major issue on our MRT and LRT.

One particularly frustrated Malaysian even took to social media app Threads recently to share his observation where passengers on the train were not offering their seats to the elderly passengers.

In his post, @hazwan3495 questioned why no passengers had offered their seat to the elderly folks who where standing right in front of them.

“Is there no one who wants to offer their seat to the elderly passengers who are right in front of them?”

He also included a photo of the packed train, which he added was heading from Padang Besar to Butterworth.

His post has since attracted a lot of attention from netizens, who shared that they have witnessed similar incidents occur on public transports.

“True indeed, the other day I took the KTM to Ipoh, with my four-year-old child. The young people, including the strong-looking men, just ignored us.

“They could have easily offered me a seat since I had a child, but I had to make my child sit on the floor because it was so packed.

“Poor thing, she couldn’t stand for long. Not a single one of these young people offered a seat,” shared mieszms.

A few netizens also advised @hazwan3495 to check first as sometimes the elderly passengers would refuse the seats as they were getting off the train soon.

“It’s better if you ask first.

“There have been times on the train when we offered seats to the elderly, but they didn’t want to take it, either because they were getting off soon or their stop was next.

“We posted pictures on Thread without knowing the full story isn’t right either,” said cik_ainiza.