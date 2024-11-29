LEMBAH Jaya state assemblyman, Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, recently discussed his monthly income during a candid appearance on Dol’s Podcast on YouTube.

The former rapper turned politician shared that he earns up to RM16,000 each month, a sum that includes not just his base salary, but also various allowances tied to his official duties.

In the podcast, hosted by Shuk Sahar, Shuib, and Fizi, Altimet highlighted that Selangor is among the top three states in Malaysia offering the highest salaries for its state assembly members.

He further explained that the RM16,000 figure includes allowances meant to cover the responsibilities that come with the role.

“Part of our allowance includes a provision for a driver.

“The SUK (State Secretary) often advises us to ensure we hire one because the allowance is specifically allocated for that purpose.

“Not having a driver could even attract criticism from higher officials,“ he said.

While some may wonder if there are perks like vehicles or housing, he clarified that these are not included in the salary package.

However, state representatives do have access to loan facilities similar to those provided to government employees.