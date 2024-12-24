A recent TikTok video went viral showing a restaurant manager taking action when a tourist refused to order, despite occupying a table marked “Customers Only.”

The 1-minute and 44-second clip was shared by user @erwanyusoff44 and quickly gained attention online.

In the video, the woman is seen working on her laptop at a table designated for paying customers. Despite polite requests from the staff to make a purchase, the tourist ignored them and continued working.

The staff kindly informed her that the table was reserved for customers, but assured her she could remain if she placed an order. However, the woman continued to sit there without ordering anything.

After 30 minutes of inaction and no order—neither for food nor even a drink—the manager intervened. He removed one of the chairs and began to assist the woman with her belongings, eventually moving the entire table to another spot.

Despite the manager’s efforts, the tourist remained unmoved, standing beside the table without seeming bothered by the situation.

The incident, believed to have occurred at Penang International Airport, has since racked up 1.7 million views and over 3,400 comments on TikTok.

Some netizens supported the manager’s actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the space for paying customers.

“If I want to sit and work at a place, I’d at least order a drink. I wouldn’t feel comfortable sitting empty-handed, even if I had urgent work,” commented @nur.teyha_.

However, others disagreed with the manager’s approach.

“If it were me, I wouldn’t mind letting someone sit for a while to work. It’s not like we’d go bankrupt by giving them a space for an hour or two. Plus, it wasn’t crowded anyway,” said @angeljereman.