Sabah-born woman wins over RM44k on American baking show

FROM her humble beginnings in Lahad Datu, Sabah, to becoming a champion on the US Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge, Janet Tan’s baking journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Tan, now based in Seattle, Washington, wowed judges with her tropical-themed Christmas cookies during the show’s episode titled Santa’s Seaside Holiday.

Her innovative creations, including a 3D Christmas sandcastle and sea-themed cookies made with coconut, secured her the grand prize of US$10,000 (approx. RM44,374), Malay Mail reported.

Recalling her experience, she stated: “The learning curve was steep... My friends were also shocked because I had never shown any artistic or creative talent before.”

Her baking journey began as a hobby inspired by YouTube cookie decorating videos. It started as a way to combat loneliness after moving to the United States in 2013 to support her husband’s career.

“Although I loved being a full-time mum, I was used to working, and without friends, I was getting lonely without something to keep me occupied,” she explained.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Tan turned her passion into a business, founding Fairyland Pastry in 2020 with her family’s support.

Despite initial challenges, her artistic flair blossomed, culminating in her standout performance on the show. She impressed the judges with her creativity, even when faced with unfamiliar ingredients and the absence of pandan essence to replicate traditional Nyonya kuih flavors.

Filmed in April, the episode aired on December 5, and she had to keep her victory under wraps until the broadcast.

“No one knew I had won except my husband and kids. Luckily they could keep the secret,” she said.

As her Christmas orders pour in, Tan is not rushing into expanding her business just yet.

“I haven’t thought too much about it. Opening a shop is a big task — costly and there’s a lot involved. It’s still a pipe dream for now... I enjoy working mostly from home,” she admitted.

Looking ahead, she hopes to visit Sabah soon, a trip she hasn’t made in seven years.

“There is never a good time for the family. But I told my husband, if we don’t find the time, hopefully by next summer, I will go back without him,” she said.