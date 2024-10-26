WORKERS in a fast food outlet were recently scrambling around the store trying to catch a live chicken in the premises.

An Instagram reel by @sgfollowsall showed the chicken running around a McDonald’s outlet in Singapore, sending the workers into a frenzy trying to catch the elusive poultry.

In the first part of the reel, the chicken was seen casually strolling in the fast food outlet with several customers standing around looking at the bird, seemingly minding its own business.

Later, the McDonald’s staff was seen rushing to catch the bird but their attempts failed as it swiftly escaped before they can grab hold of it.

After much chasing, the workers managed to corner the chicken and one of the staff successfully picking up the poultry and putting it outside.

Netizens were rather amused at the sight, jokingly commenting how the customer’s food “escaped” and remarked that the outlet uses fresh chicken.

“My dinner has escaped,” a user jokingly commented.

“It is looking to be ‘hired’,” a netizen said.

“It was trying to look for its friend,” another commenter said.