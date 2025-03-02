A Singaporean was amazed to witness Malaysians standing in respect as the national anthem, Negaraku, was played before the start of a concert at a stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

In a short 13-second TikTok video, user @shay.mless shared his experience attending the 2NE1 concert on Feb 1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Before the concert began, he noticed the audience standing up and initially assumed the show was starting. However, when Negaraku started playing, he was taken aback by the patriotic display of the Malaysian concertgoers.

“In all seriousness, I’m always amazed by the patriotism before concerts in neighboring countries,“ he captioned the video.

The clip has since garnered nearly a million views and over 600 comments, with many Malaysians expressing their own surprise, as they were unaware that Negaraku was played at concerts.

“Whoa, just found out you have to sing Negaraku at concerts. Omg, Malaysia up!” wrote @winxcalibur.

“I thought only official events started with Negaraku, didn’t expect concerts too!” said @yapper.

Several netizens chimed in to clarify that playing Negaraku before performances is standard practice in Malaysia.

“For your information, all performances in Malaysia must play Negaraku before starting. This includes concerts, live TV performances, official & unofficial government events, and public stage shows,“ explained @epihelvin.

“It’s a normal practice. All concerts must start with Negaraku,“ added @kingkyzie.

