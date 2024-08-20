A shopping mall located in Putrajaya recently conducted three “social experiments” to see how patriotic Malaysians are through simple methods.

Split into two parts on TikTok, IOI City Mall posted on TikTok the first part of the social experiment with several individuals in an elevator testing random shoppers who use it by reciting the Rukun Negara and singing the national anthem at random times.

In the “Tell us you’re Malaysian, without telling us you’re Malaysian” series, the first video showed three to four individuals standing in each corner of the elevator with the shoppers made to stand in the centre and finally handed a flag after participating in the experiment.

Needless to say, the shoppers were taken aback at the randomness of the test at first with successfully reciting the last principle of the Rukun Negara.

The next part of the first experiment then continued with the same individuals in the elevator singing the national anthem, with each person singing a verse with the shopper made to sing the last verse.

Just like the first segment of the experiment, most shoppers managed to complete the national anthem, albeit nervously for some while others showed enthusiasm.

The second part played the national anthem throughout the entire mall to see how Malaysian shoppers would react, hoping to see them stop what they are doing and stand still for the national anthem.

As soon as the anthem started, shoppers were initially confused but got the message and stood up until it was done playing.

Many shoppers were seen standing still out of respect for the national anthem, the video showed families with their small children, carrying their babies along with those in the ice rink all standing to attention.

Some were spotted singing along.

Netizens beamed with pride and were moved, especially seeing the second part of the social experiment showing the patriotic spirit still alive and well among Malaysians, especially with National Day approaching.