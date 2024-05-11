DRIVERS who slip through Touch N Go gates without paying undermine the toll system and oftentimes affect honest drivers on the road.

A recent 34-second clip posted on Reddit under r/Malaysia captures one such incident, raising eyebrows among viewers.

The footage shows a dark green Perodua Kelisa patiently waiting on the left side, biding its time.

When the gate opens for the dashcam owner’s vehicle after scanning their Touch N Go, the waiting car quickly darts through without scanning.

As the gate starts to close, thankfully, it lifts again, allowing the owner to pass without a hitch.

The video has sparked discussions about the selfish behaviour of some drivers who engage in toll dodging.

Comments jokingly suggested ways to deal with such drivers. One user, Sleepybystander, joked: “Send video and car plate number to JPJ, tell them you only want 30% of the fine amount.” Another user, nova9001, remarked: “Mr Bean would do that. I remember one episode where he waited in a parking lot for a car to pass and then ran the car out.”

On a more serious note, commenter abdulsamri89 noted: “How can you modify your car but not pay the toll?” Meanwhile, ghostme80 expressed caution: “As much as I hate those that don’t pay a toll, I would never confront or do anything to them. The ones making a loss are the toll operators. Since they don’t seem to be interested in doing anything about it, why would I risk my safety for them?”

Others pointed out the limitations of current laws regarding toll dodging. Brief_Platform_8049 stated, “Unfortunately, toll dodging isn’t a crime under existing laws. The most that can happen is the toll concessionaire can file a civil suit to claim the unpaid fees, which is not worth it for small amounts.”

The video serves as a reminder that in any toll system, there will always be those willing to cut corners, creating frustration for the drivers who play by the rules.