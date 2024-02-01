AS we welcome in the new year, ushering in 2024 is not complete without a celebration. Unfortunately, in Malaysia, it seems that any major event comes with rubbish strewn on the streets, leaving behind a trail of mess.

The Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) recently called out those who participated in the new year’s celebrations in the heart of the city for leaving behind so much rubbish on the streets.

“As usual, Kuala Lumpur wakes up to a new year as usual tainted with the backward attitudes and mindsets of some citizens.

“Littering everywhere with the notion that DBKL will clean everything up eventually. Isn’t it odd how some of us still want to compare Kuala Lumpur to other cities around the world in terms of its beauty?

“You have to observe their people’s attitudes when it comes to cleanliness ” the council expressed in their Facebook post.

DBKL then urged Malaysians to manage their own waste and drop the habit of littering everywhere, as well as prepare a garbage bag if the situation calls for it to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

“It is not like we are asking you to help clean up the area. As a start, everyone has to manage their own rubbish and not simply throw it everywhere,” the council added.

Netizens agreed with DBKL’s sentiments and called for stricter enforcement to deter others from littering so freely.