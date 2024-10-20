A stray dog in Johor was found dead near an apartment building in Johor, suspected to have been poisoned.

Posted on X by @missmirmokitty, the videos, said to be recorded by one of the apartment’s residents, showed the unfortunate dog convulsing due to poisoning.

Another video showed the dog’s dead body wrapped in cloth and put at the back of a four-wheel drive.

“This dog did not bother anyone,” captioned the post.

In a screenshot attached to the post, the person who recorded the incident also alleged that other dogs in the same area also fell victim to poisoning.

The incident comes after the harrowing death of another stray dog named Kopi in Terengganu after the local council shot it to death earlier this month.

According to Paws Animal Welfare Society public relations officer Jonathan Yeoh, animal cruelty remains rampant in Malaysia despite the implementation of higher fines and jail sentences.

Yeoh stated that local councils have flouted the law and killed stray animals, especially dogs by shooting them.

Netizens were enraged at the inhumane act and demanded that the authorities severely punish the culprit.