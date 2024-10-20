PETALING JAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) says it will review the memorandum from 13 non-governmental organisations (NGO) regarding the culling of a stray dog in Terengganu by the state’s municipal officers.

The 13 NGOs in the memorandum, addressed to DVS director-general Dr Akma Nga Hamid, demanded that the department “enforce”, as quoted from Free Malaysia Today, the Animal Welfare Act and take action against the officers.

DVS assured that it will conduct an investigation under the Animal Welfare Act and provide updates.

The NGOs, led by the Global Human Rights Federation, claimed that the municipal council officers delegated to manage the population of strays in the area have resorted to “inhumane practices”, as quoted, several times.

These practices include using iron rods to beat the dogs and drag them by the neck.

News of Kopi’s death was widely circulated all over social media, sparking outrage and heartbreak, with netizens demanding accountability from the Kuala Terengganu Municipal Council (MBKT).

Earlier on October 15, a coalition of animal rights groups have reportedly filed a civil suit against the Besut district council following the incident, with animal rights lawyer confirming that the groups will file the suit in the Terengganu High Court.

Not only that, several groups, joined by around 100 people in solidarity with Kopi, gathered at the Sentul police station earlier to lodge a report.

On October 6, the stray dog named Kopi, was “shot” by the local council in Besut during an operation, reportedly involving 25 officers and staff from the Besut district council, the Besut district veterinary office and the Kota Puteri assemblyman office.

Prior to Kopi’s untimely demise, a video of the female stray playing with a stray cat went viral, capturing netizens’ hearts.