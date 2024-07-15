DRONES are remote-controlled robots used in aerial photography, agriculture, and apparently now, spousal surveillance!

A husband in China went to great lengths to find out if his wife was having a secret affair by using a drone.

According to South China Morning Post, the 33-year-old husband took to the drone route after he felt that his wife had become cold and intentionally ignored him.

He noted a significant number of changes in his wife’s routine such as changes in her position at work and the number of times she said she was going to visit her parents.

Mired in suspicion, he decided to employ a drone to track his wife’s movements.

Much to his horror, the drone footage revealed the wife getting into a car which then brought her to a remote mountain.

In the video, the wife was seen walking hand in hand with another man. They then entered a dilapidated-looking house.

ALSO READ: M’sian passes time by flying his drone in traffic jam

20 minutes later, his wife and the mysterious man left the house. The car was then spotted driving to the factory where his wife works.

“Her other man is her employer.

“The employer’s wife also works in the same factory, so it was inconvenient for them to have an affair there, so my wife was forced to meet him in the wild,” said the husband.

The footage gathered from the drone will be used as evidence to secure a divorce, added the husband.

This incident sparked a discussion online. Netizens were impressed and many felt that this was a good idea to purchase a drone.

“In this era of hi-tech, any lie will be debunked. So couples should stick to the principle of loyalty,” said a netizen.