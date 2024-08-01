SUV blocks ambulance with siren on in Kuching

AMBULANCES, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles, crucial for swift response, are typically granted priority on roads, with most drivers are well aware to ensure unhindered passage and minimise any potential delays.

Unfortunately, in a tragic incident highlighting the critical importance of road awareness, a life was lost due to an ambulance’s delayed arrival at Sri Aman Hospital II.

This delay was caused by an SUV driver’s failure to yield, significantly impacting the emergency response time.

The incident occurred on Jan 5 around 3pm on the Pan Borneo Highway, 6km from Sri Aman towards Kuching.

Despite active sirens and other vehicles making way, the SUV obstructed the ambulance, causing a significant delay in reaching the hospital.

Following a complaint, the police fined the SUV driver under the 1959 Road Traffic Act for not yielding to the ambulance.

Despite social media rumours suggesting the ambulance’s delay led to the patient’s death, the police clarified that no official report confirming this was received from the hospital or the family.

A hospital staff member, Jerry, shared the incident on Facebook, posting a dash cam video showing the SUV driver’s non-compliance.

Emphasising the urgency, Jerry’s post urged road users to prioritise emergency vehicles, highlighting the potential personal impact.

The deceased patient’s wife, Annie Andrew, expressed her grief and frustration on social media.

Despite accepting an apology from the SUV driver’s child, acknowledging the father’s hearing impairment, Annie stressed the need for drivers with impairments affecting their driving to take necessary precautions.

She urged preventing impaired individuals from driving or ensuring they wear hearing aids to avoid potential dangers to themselves and others. Annie hopes such incidents do not occur again.