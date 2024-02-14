A Taiwanese content creator has reportedly disappeared following a live stream from a hostel in Cambodia which allegedly housed victims of job scams.

The 70-minute stream was broadcast on his Facebook account 晚安小雞 on the evening of Feb 12.

During the video, the man is seen exploring the perimeter of the hostel, eventually entering a dark, empty building with sporadic lighting.

However, his presence aroused suspicion among the patrolling individuals. Nervous and hiding in a corner, he became distressed upon spotting one of them carrying a gun.

As the patrolmen searched the area with flashlights and firearms, the man whispered to himself, hoping to avoid any confrontation.

When he attempted to flee down the stairs, he was noticed and forced back up, resulting in a fall and audible signs of pain.

The video abruptly ends as one of the patrolmen picks up the phone, leaving the content creator on the ground.

In a subsequent video posted on his Facebook account, his wife and friends expressed concern over his disappearance, stating that they have yet to receive any updates despite seeking assistance from authorities and local guides in Cambodia.