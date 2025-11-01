A group of dedicated teachers has received widespread recognition for their efforts to ensure Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students that were late could sit for their History exam.

The incident, highlighted in a viral TikTok video, has sparked debate about the growing complacency among students regarding their education.

ALSO READ: Teacher’s kind act of replacing student’s worn-out shoes, socks with new ones move netizens

In the video, shared by @cikguhanomtaib, a team of teachers is seen working together to contact students who had not yet arrived for the SPM History paper.

They are shown going through a list of names and phone numbers, with one teacher reportedly calling a student 21 times without success.

The teachers, including history teachers and counsellors, are seen visibly stressed as they try to reach the missing student.

The video also humorously captures their sense of urgency as they work under time pressure.

The SPM exams are a critical milestone in a Malaysian student’s academic journey, and missing the History paper could jeopardise their entire certification.

Therefore, punctuality is paramount for all candidates.

The caption accompanying the video urges all SPM students to arrive on time, reminding them that teachers already face significant pressure in preparing for exams.

In addition, teachers may be held accountable for a student’s absence.

“Please don’t arrive late to school. There are many things the teacher needs to handle before you enter the exam hall, especially attendance. Don’t let it be that you miss the SPM without a valid reason. Many people will have to answer for you if you don’t show up. The teacher will have to come up with all sorts of excuses!” the caption read.

The video has garnered over 288,500 views and 11,300 likes, igniting an online discussion on students’ dedication to their studies.

One user called puankem commented: “This is what happened to us this morning. Because of heavy rain, the students who ride motorcycles didn’t show up.

“Congratulations to the teachers today! We’re amazing in our own way!”

“How lucky kids are these days. Teachers even call to make sure the students succeed... please don’t let your teachers’ hopes down, kids,” UMMI wrote.

“Unpopular opinion: Let the person who missed face the consequences. Even in university or at work, they’ll still carry the same attitude. It’s better to make them realize early on that not taking things seriously has its consequences,” Sue commented.