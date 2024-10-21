A heartwarming gesture by a school teacher in Sabah buying one of his students a new pair of school shoes and socks has recently captured hearts online.

During the teacher’s routine of ushering students arriving in school, he noticed a male student wearing a pair of worn-out school shoes, according to a TikTok video by @cikgujumat.

His initial decision to tell off the student subsided after he showed Jumat the unfortunate conditions of the shoes, shown in the video to be in a tattered state especially at the soles.

“I stopped him and asked why are his shoes dirty. He then answered my question, scared, saying ‘if I wash them, the soles will fall apart and I would not be able to wear them again,’” he said in his video, adding that the student’s sock had a hole in it.

When Jumat asked why the student did not get new shoes, the young boy answered reluctantly that he did not have enough money to spare for a pair of new school shoes.

Sympathising with his student’s situation, Jumat took it upon himself to get a new pair of shoes and socks for the struggling youngster and headed to the nearest town, accompanied by another colleague.

“After buying the stuff, I managed to hug him and advised him to study hard and change his own fate as well as his family’s,” he added.

Jumat also treated the student to chicken rice after shopping, making the young boy’s day.

Netizens commended Jumat’s generosity and shared their experiences similar to the young boy’s, fondly remembering the simple yet kind gestures of their teachers who have helped them out.