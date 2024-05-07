Thai-Chinese cemetery organises movie nights for the dead

THE chinese cemetery in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province has elevated the movie-going experience by organising movie nights for the dead.

The cemetery, which houses 2,800 graves mostly to descendants of Chinese immigrants, arranged rows of empty chairs from June 2 to June 6 held to honour their spirit and provide them with modern entertainment, a Thai news outlet reported.

The event, organised by the Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation, featured films shown from 7pm to midnight, accompanied by a feast of paper offerings including food, model houses, vehicles, clothing and daily necessities.

Event organiser, Somchai, explained that the screenings were held to commemorate the spirits following the Ching Ming Festival or before the Dragon Boat Festival, a practice among Thai Chinese communities.

Yanawut Chakrawattisawang, the event contractor, initially felt apprehensive about showing movies in a cemetery.

“I felt scared at first, not knowing where I would be showing the film. But seeing the place and having the foundation staff around made me feel a bit better.

“I didn’t stay for the whole screening because I was still scared, so I went home and returned at midnight when the film finished.”

But he later described his first time experience as unique and positive.

According to the South China Morning Post, Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, with 94.5% of the population adhering to it, according to the 2015 national census.

Buddhists believe in reincarnation and the afterlife, and many Thais believe that a soul enters a new cycle of rebirth after death.

By conducting ceremonies, they aim to comfort these spirits, making them feel remembered and respected, thereby reducing their “interference” with the living.

The film screening ceremony for the dead is believed to comfort the departed, allowing them to feel satisfied and ensuring their rebirth.