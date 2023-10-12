QUESTIONING a country’s sense of safety may get you in trouble with the law after Thai police recently threatened to take legal action against a Chinese influencer who claimed that an area in Bangkok was “unsafe for women”.

The Nation reported that a social media influencer from China, Ziyu Wang, 28, had posted the video on Douyin alleging that Soi Nana, located in Bangkok, was not safe for lone female travellers.

Besides that, the influencer boldly claimed that 99 percent of people in Soi Nana, “are not good”.

In the video, Ziyu had dropped by Soi Nana at 11.30pm and stood around waiting for random strangers to approach her.

Later on, a tourist greeted her and then she walked away and said that the tourist could have tried to pull her away.

“A moment ago that man said to me: ‘How are you today?’ But I could say had he pulled me away, I would not have been able to escape.

“You, women, if you are here and if you are approached, I can guarantee you won’t be able to escape,” Ziyu stated in her video.

Deputy Commissioner of the Thailand Immigration Bureau Phanthana Nutchanart had admitted that Ziyu “has the right to post her video criticising Thailand”.

It is also confirmed that the police have knowledge of Ziyu’s whereabouts hence she would be interrogated for her motives regarding her negative video.

Meanwhile, further investigation by the Immigration Bureau discovered that the Chinese tourist was “livestreaming to sell goods online during her time in Thailand”, according to a report by Bangkok Post.

Ziyu was then arrested for working in the country illegally without a permit, violating foreign employment regulations.