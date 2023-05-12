The Exchange TRX has barely opened for a week since its launch on Nov 29 and the water interactive sensory area has already been closed.

In a post posted by SkyscrapersMY on the social media platform X, the area was reportedly damaged and had to be closed temporarily pending repairs.

The picture showed red and white barriers set around the sensory area to prevent visitors from using it.

SkyscrapersMY captioned the picture stating, “The area is indeed designated for children to play with the water, but it is not some kind of pool for bathing or wallowing”.

The post which has already received over 760K views was met with disappointment from X users.

“First class shopping provided, unfortunately, a third class mentality. Even when I observed on the day of the opening, I was just wondering when the area would be damaged,” said X user, @EhhSyukrii.

Another X user @lowkeyizz commented, “We can never have nice things”.