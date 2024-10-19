IN a comical yet frustrating incident, a driver faced multiple failures while trying to pass through an RFID toll gate, ultimately leading to a dramatic ram through the barrier.

Captured on dashcam and shared on TikTok, the clip shows a Perodua Myvi confidently approaching the toll booth, only to be undetected on the first attempt.

Rather than give up, the driver reverses and tries again, but the result is still the same.

Determined, the driver makes a third attempt, but as his patience runs thin, and in a moment of exasperation, he rams the vehicle through the toll gate barrier.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the RFID system, with @takiyudinson expressing frustration, stating, “That’s why I don’t use RFID. I’ve been using Touch ‘n Go for eight years and only had two issues; RFID tends to tease its users,” and @LaPoca3 humorously summarised the experience: “R = Reverse, F = Forward, I = In case it doesn’t work, D = Dang it!”

Another user, @_syafiqhaikal, had a different experience, saying, “I’ve been using it for a long time, and this has never happened to me. I have it attached to my five cars without any issues. The key is to approach slowly and ensure the car behind isn’t too close.”

Similarly, @libran9279 remarked, “I’ve been using this RFID since it was first introduced for free. An authorised agent applied the tag sticker to my car, and it has worked perfectly for all three of my vehicles—except once when the reader was blocked.”

While the driver’s antics may have brought some laughs online, they also show the frustrations many have with the RFID system, leading folks to wonder if it’s time to rethink toll collection methods — whether it’s human error or just the RFID acting up.