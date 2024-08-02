A TikTok video posted by user @khairymalik which speaks about how hospitals tend to be full with elderly folks during festive seasons has recently gone viral.

In the video, the caption reads “When it’s close to festive season and suddenly the wads are full with patients bedbound...This is because their kids sends them to the government hospital, complaining about all sorts of things such as ‘poor oral intake’.”

The video, which has gotten about 152K views, was flooded with comments from netizens who found it hard to comprehend that someone would abandon their elderly parents, particularly around the holidays.

However, some netizens asserted that these unfortunate cases tend to happen, especially during the festive holidays.

“There’s a case where families admit their house maid in the hospitals so they don’t have to pay for their holiday expenses,“ commented a netizen.

Meanwhile another user sadly added, “Chinese New Year is coming, hospitals will definitely be full”.

“So true, when we call to inform them that the doctor wants to meet the kids for a family conference. And the kids would respond that they are out of town for the week and would only return the next week,” commented a netizen.