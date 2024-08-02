FOR RM 3,900, would you be willing to dress like the Monkey King and accept food from tourists?

You’re in luck! Since this position is now available!

A job posting for an impersonation of Monkey King was recently released by the Wuzhishan Scenic Area, a well-liked tourist attraction in China, and it quickly went viral.

All you have to do is put on a monkey suit, unwind in a cave at the foot of a mountain, and eat food provided by visitors for 6,000 yuan (RM3,900) a month.

“There are no academic requirements,“ an online manager said to Shangyou News, citing CNN as their source.

“The main requirements are having a passion for the [character], a certain talent for acting, and the ability to be lively, cheerful, approachable to interact with tourists,“ he stated.

In case you were unaware, Sun Wukong, frequently referred to as the Monkey King, is a fabled figure from Chinese literature.

He plays a major role in Wu Cheng’en’s Journey to the West, a famous Chinese novel published in the 16th century under the Ming Dynasty.

Sun Wukong, who was created from stone, had extraordinary power and the capacity to change into 72 different creatures and things. The aim of the main character is to travel to India and retrieve holy texts.

Returning to the duties, the Monkey King impersonators’ primary responsibility with regard to tourists is to gladly accept their refreshments, which consist primarily of apples, quick noodles, and an abundance of bananas.

Fortunately, the management has seen that several performers reserve the food to share with their co-workers after their shift, so you don’t have to eat all that is served.

Additionally, according to 8world, work hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The management also claims that two other impersonators are already on the site, and they need one more to take on an additional function.

What do you think—would you attempt this unconventional task?