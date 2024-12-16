MALAYSIANS are known for being concerned, sweet citizens.

Whether it’s a tourist, an animal, or a person in need, we are always there to lend a hand.

Just like this tourist who found herself deeply moved by the actions of a Malaysian who offered her a beverage.

In a post on Threads, Hany Peterson shared that she was sitting down in a food court in Johor Bahru enjoying a plate of yong tau foo when she realised an older man staring at her.

Peterson assumed the man was staring at her as she was the only blonde-haired foreigner in the food court.

Much to her surprise, the man suddenly leans over and hands her a bottle of water with a big smile on his face.

According to Peterson, he used his body language to communicate that he wanted her to have the bottle of water, as she did not have one of the table.

“By body language he communicates that he just wants me to have it since I don’t have anything to drink,” shared Peterson.

After giving Peterson the bottle of water, the man and his family get up from their seats and is all smiles.

“He then gets up with his family, everybody smiling (me included), says goodbye and leaves,” she recalled.

Moved by the man’s kindness, Peterson gushes that these little incidents make her feel like she’s right at home in Malaysia.

“These are the kind of things that makes me feel like I’m at home when I’m in Malaysia.”

Netizens took the comment section to share their thoughts on the man’s random but sweet gesture.

“Amazing people. I am blessed to be living here,” gushed zeeshmkhan.

“That is such a sweet gesture,” commented noraesque.

