A STUDY by Insider Monkey back in June 2024 ranked Malaysia as the most loved country in Asia, beating other popular tourist destinations such as Thailand and Japan and South Korea.

Recently, a tourist had a lot of positive things to say about his time in Malaysia that it sparked quite a discussion amongst Malaysian netizens.

In his X post, @AJA_Cortes shared his observations after visiting Malaysia:

“Malaysians overall speak far better English than practically any other Asian country you could visit, its the lingua franca here.”

He also felt that despite being a tourist, he wasn’t ripped off and paid the same amount as Malaysians do.

“Tourists don’t get ripped off with big markups, you will pay the same money as locals. The attitude of “rip off the foreigner for everything they got” doesn’t seem to exist here.”

He also marvelled at how affordable and accessible the healthcare is in Malaysia and how the doctors and the hospital employees speak English.

@AJA_Cortes also touched on the food in Malaysia which he proclaimed was “superior” and on par with the food in New York city.

“Super safe place, high social trust, everything runs well. Family culture. Kids everywhere, parks everywhere,” he added.

The post has since gone viral, hitting 8.6 million views, with many tourists attesting to how Malaysia is an amazing country. A few added that they hope to retire in Malaysia one day.

However the retirement option has ruffled the feathers of some Malaysian netizens who requested him to retire in other countries instead.

“If you want to come for vacation, you are most welcome. We do love sharing our culture with others. But please don’t migrate here. Take Spain as examples. Housing price are too high this days for local. Don’t take our kindness for granted,” commented @_nilia_.

“If you want to visit for holiday then welcome. But if you want to retire here then you’re not welcome. Thank you,” @MrsArsene96.

