KUALA LUMPUR: Train passengers were left frustrated by the lack of choices to top up their monthly My50 passes and were left to rush to the station counters to do so with cash.

User @leelian_kong brought up the issue on X, expressing her annoyance at having to squander her time and energy on this task each month, along with thousands of other commuters.

“I have to top off my My50 monthly pass with cash every month at the counter.”

She added that the event occurred at the Maluri MRT station.

“There are four machines, but you can only buy tokens as the Touch n Go function is not working since the MRT (Mass Rail Transit) was operating,“ she said.

Additionally, she posted a picture of the other commuters who were waiting in line at the station counter, apparently in order to renew their monthly passes.

Numerous commenters had to seek out answers, “Maintenance culture is not our culture?” an X user posted.

Several internet users noted that since other passengers are able to top off using QR pay, this might be an isolated incident.

However, MRT Corp had contacted her and apologised through her X post.

“We will share the matter to @askrapidkl operator for further assistance,“ the X post read.