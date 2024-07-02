A UK-based cameraman has claimed to have spotted a butcher reportedly selling cat meat in Chinatown Kuala Lumpur, causing many Malaysians to urge authorities to act.

The videographer turned to Instagram yesterday, February 6, to chronicle his claimed encounter with the selling of cat flesh.

In the 430-word post, the cameraman stated that he noticed individuals moving in and out of a worn-down entryway and was inquisitive about what was going on.

He remarked that the lane did not appear to be a popular tourist destination. He offered to his cousin that they check what was behind the door together, but he declined.

“I took a few quick snaps and kept moving, until I saw another cubicle with something that caught my eye. I had heard stories that people eat cats, but it’s always been very difficult to picture it.” He wrote.

“In front of me, I saw a kitten in a cage with [a] ladle resting on top. At the time, I simply thought, “Oh cool, probably someone’s pet’,“ he added.

According to the filmmaker, he noticed a meat stand with two cages on the counter, each holding one cat. He further stated that the butchers did not sell chicken or beef.

“This time, there was a label on top of the cages that said, ‘Not for Sale. This is my pet. ‘Not for eating’.

“I then saw a lady dressed like a Bond villain (she looked pretty cool, to be honest) go up to the counter, and right in front of me, the lady butcher sliced up the cat flesh.

“They both turned to look at me as I attempted to capture my last photographs quietly. “All I knew was that I needed and wanted to leave this place as soon as possible,“ he said.

Netizens were outraged at the purported sale of cat meat on Petaling Street, and many urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to act.

“Wait, I’m a Malaysian, yet I had no idea this existed? What? OMG!” Read the top comment.

While another online user added, “Please look into this!” Asserting that the proper authorities should examine the situation at hand.

As of this writing, the present legislation in Malaysia does not clearly prohibit the trading or eating of dog and cat meat, which animal rights organizations have been seeking to criminalize for more than a decade.