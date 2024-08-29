A nail salon owner going through a hard time paying for her salon’s rent received unexpected financial aid from an international celebrity.

US singer Madison Beer recently visited Singapore for her concert held on Aug 22 and contacted the nail salon, requesting an appointment to fix her nails on their Instagram page before her concert the very same night.

The salon owner, Hazel Wah, shared her experience on Instagram saying the ‘Reckless’ singer’s picture showing off her new manicure by the salon helped her through her predicament.

Hazel was going through a tough time trying to cover her rent after her former business partner left at the time she was moving into her current salon location, not fulfilling their end of the initial agreement involving both of them investing six months’ of personal finances for the business’s growth.

“I lost over S$20,000 trying to maintain the rent, electricity, bills, salaries and many more as I’ve been financially independent since I was 18. I worked 12-hour shifts just to cover all the aforementioned expenses,” she said in her post.

Fortunately, she managed to pull through these hurdles with help, financially and in other aspects, from her fiancee and friends.

Not only did the ‘Make You Mine’ singer “generously” pay for the services provided, but also transferred an additional S$3,460 (RM11,541) (what total is this?) to help Hazel cover her salon’s rent for a month after Beer heard about her troubles.

“She did not mention anything and just got her agency to drop me a PayNow before informing me that she covered my rent. I truly used up all the luck I had.

“I still can’t comprehend the fact that she paid for my rent!” she said.

In a screenshot attached, Hazel was quite touched by Beer’s generous gesture but insisted on returning the money, with the singer convincing her to keep the money instead.

“I was really about to give up on everything I worked hard for until everything started to work out again thanks to my friends, family, fiancee and obviously Madison Beer,” Hazel added.