ONCE regarded as a cheap alternative, economy rice or also known as ‘chap fan’ has been on the receiving end of dissatisfaction from customers charged exorbitantly despite taking simple items.

A woman recently shared her grouses after being charged RM5 for a scoop of tofu at an economy rice stall in Pulau Tikus, Penang.

Shared on Facebook group Penang Foodie, Karen Hooi attached an image to her post which showed her portion of economy rice accompanied by a helping of stir-fried tofu with greens, a type of stir fried vegetable and what seemed to be a small portion of meat patty.

Karen claimed that the economy rice dish she ordered cost RM12.

She alleged that the vendor who priced her plate of economy rice told her: “Don’t ask. (For Chinese New Year), we didn’t increase the price.

“I told her the price of ‘pasar taukua’ (tofu) has not increased. You dare charge me RM5 for tofu.

Karen also questioned if the eatery was “simply” hiking up the price as they like.

Netizens mostly sided with Karen, agreeing that the pricing is ridiculous for the dishes selected for her economy rice.

Some pointed out that the market in Pulau Tikus allegedly price their products higher than usual, targeting the upper class demographic.