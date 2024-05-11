PREVIOUSLY, a Singaporean woman received online backlash for blocking a vehicle while at a Johor Bahru checkpoint to let a Singapore-registered vehicle cut into a driver’s lane.

This time around, another similar incident has occured at a Johor Bahru checkpoint where a woman was seen blocking a vehicle to let two Singapore-registered vehicles into his lane.

The dashcam footage attached to a Facebook post by Dannis Chua showed the woman’s back facing the car windshield with both hands on the front of the car, all the while ignoring the continuous honking of the driver she was holding up.

The incident took place on Thursday (Oct 31) at around 9.10pm, according to China Press, quoting Shin Min Daily News.

The report quoted Chua’s friend, who confirmed that the checkpoint was congested that day because of the Deepavali public holiday.

During the incident, the woman suddenly appeared beside his car, yelling at him angrily and proceeded to stand in front of his vehicle to do the aforementioned act.

Chen said the woman stood there for about 30 seconds, completely ignoring his honking, claiming that other vehicles who passed from behind him honked at her too.

He also confirmed that he lodged a report online to the Malaysian Land Transport Authority and “submitted”, as quoted, the necessary information to the police the following day.

Prior to the incident, Chen added that the car the woman was in tried to switch lanes without signaling.

Zaobao, quoting a spokesperson from the company of the two Singapore registered vehicles, said the woman was not one of their passengers and they were “unclear”, as quoted, about the incident.

According to one of the vehicle drivers, they noticed a child seated in the woman’s car.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed the incident took place near the Sultan Iskandar Building, adding that police have not received any reports regarding the incident but are investigating.