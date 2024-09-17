THE woman who went viral for stopping a vehicle to allow a Singapore-registered car merge into a lane recently came out with her version of events to clear her name.

According to an article by 8world, the woman, identified as Chung, explained that she and her husband frequently travel to Malaysia from Singapore and this was their first time encountering this kind of situation.

The incident occurred at the Second Link checkpoint, after passing through a Malaysian toll booth.

She alleged that the driver of a black car she was trying to stop almost caused her husband’s car to crash into a road divider.

While driving back to Singapore from Johor Bahru, she claimed that the car began to cut into her husband’s lane and felt that it was getting too close to their vehicle, and not allowing it to merge into their lane.

ALSO READ: Woman stops moving vehicle on highway to allow SG-registered car to enter lane

Chung said the situation had escalated where the driver of the black car kept honking and forcing them to the left side, to the point of almost hitting the divider.

She then got out to confront the driver of the black car, trying to stop it with her body to get an explanation but she alleged that the driver refused to get out of their car and only moved forward.

“He was threatening to hit me, but perhaps because there was an elderly woman in his car, he did not proceed further,” she was quoted as saying.

While admitting what she did was risky, she felt that she had no choice.

Chung added that cars behind them let the black vehicle merge into their lane and the black vehicle followed them right up to the Malaysian checkpoint without honking again, attributing the change in behaviour due to the presence of law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Man returns rubbish thrown on road to owner in Singapore-registered vehicle

Meanwhile, she also shared her side of the story on Facebook group JB柔佛吹水站 stating that the driver’s video angle made it seem that she was the one who cut the queue.

“He only shared the footage that was advantageous to him, misleading the public,” she added.

Chung also reminded how during such incidents is about “individual behaviour” and how one’s nationality should not come into play.

On Sunday (Sept 15) at around 12.59pm, a dashcam footage of Chung showed her stopping the vehicle to let a Singapore registered car merge into the lane. While attempting to stop the car, it was seen moving forward slowly in a bid to derail her attempts.