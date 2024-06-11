Woman claims police told her not to lodge report following “needle prick” incident in Pudu UTC

A woman’s terrifying situation of being pricked by a needle stuck on a chair in a government building was exacerbated by alleged police ignorance.

Kit Wei posted her alleged ordeal on Facebook group Malaysia Education Info (And Homeschooling too), claiming she was pricked by the needle which was found stuck to the side of the seat in the Pudu Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“You hear stories of people purposely sticking needles to harm others.

“Extremely unfortunate that I encountered this today.

“Needle went into my arm and it bled,” Kit said in her post.

Images attached showed the sharp object stuck to the side of the chair with a sticky substance similar to chewing gum.

Kit further explained, replying to a comment, that she noticed a sharp pain on her arm when picking up fallen coins under the seat, only realising it was a needle after removing her arm.

To make matters worse, her efforts to report the incident to the police were allegedly shot down by a police officer who told her that there was “no need” to lodge a report.

Not only that, the police officer allegedly told her to “remove” the needle herself.

Later, she informed the security guard in the premises who said he will get the needle removed from the seat.

Kit then returned to the same police station and managed to lodged a report in the end.

Netizens urged Kit to get herself tested for any diseases and questioned why the police would reject her report in the first place.