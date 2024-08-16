IN a dramatic display of anger, a Malaysian woman was filmed smashing the windows of her partner’s car after apparently discovering he had cheated on her.

The incident, which unfolded in Perling, Johor, was captured in a 10-second video that quickly went viral on social media platform X.

The footage shows the woman furiously pounding the driver’s side windows of the car with her bare fists.

Her rampage continued as she moved to the passenger side, leaving those windows shattered as well.

Not yet satisfied, she climbed onto the trunk of the vehicle and smashed the back window, causing it to break into pieces.

To protect her hands, she had wrapped them in cloth.

As the woman vented her frustration, a group of bystanders looked on in silence, likely wary of becoming involved.

According to the video’s caption, the destruction was a response to the woman’s partner allegedly cheating on her.

The police were notified about the incident after the video gained widespread attention.

According to New Straits Times, Johor Bahru Utara police chief Balveer Singh confirmed the incident, stating that they are investigating the case under Section 427 (for committing mischief that causes loss or damage) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to 5 years, a fine, or both if convicted.

He also issued a public warning, urging citizens to avoid acts of vandalism and to maintain public order.