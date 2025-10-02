A dispute between a young woman and an older man on a busy road made rounds online due to her allegedly disrespectful behaviour, irking netizens.

The location of the incident is believed to have occurred in Dengkil, according to the coordinates of the dashcam footage.

The viral reel shared on Facebook showed dashcam footage of the incident where the woman was shown to have raised her hand and swiped the older man’s ‘kopiah’ off his head.

While bending down to pick up the ‘kopiah’, the young woman was seen raising her hand again in the video.

It is also believed that the incident stemmed from the blue taxi hitting the rear of the white Proton Saga, according to Sinar Harian.

Netizens mainly claimed the young woman was rude to the older taxi driver and insisted the matter could have been handled respectfully.

Some users suggested that the taxi driver take action against the young woman for her behaviour towards him.