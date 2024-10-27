A pedestrian’s attempt to cross against a road filled with cars waiting at a red light led to chaos at an intersection when he nearly collided with a Grab rider.

In a dashcam video shared on X, the pedestrian stepped onto the road just as the rider approached the intersection.

The rider, who was navigating to the front of the queue of waiting cars, narrowly missed hitting the man.

After the man crossed, the close call prompted a heated verbal exchange, with both men likely shouting at each other.

In an unexpected turn, the pedestrian decided to return to the road and kicked the rider, escalating the confrontation.

Provoked by the kick, the Grab rider dismounted and swung his helmet at the pedestrian.

The situation quickly turned physical, with both men exchanging punches in the middle of the road, blocking the path of waiting vehicles.

The confrontation concluded when the rider managed to tackle the pedestrian to the ground.

Netizens were shocked yet entertained by the altercation, noting the pedestrian’s foolishness.

One user, @freezisml, remarked, “He’s foolish for crossing there; why did he then go and strike the rider’s motorcycle?” Another, @psikosong, pointed out, “He started it, yet he’s the one getting beaten.”

@IzzatAfifi11 questioned the reasoning behind the fight, saying, “Why talk it out when you can just fight?” while @shhraishak10 noted, “It’s clear he was in the wrong. It’s good that he got hit with the helmet.”