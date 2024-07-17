A worker recently expressed their dissatisfaction towards their workplace for imposing penalties especially for lateness which can go up to RM600 for an hour.

The late attendance fines are charged RM60 for five minutes, RM130 for 10 minutes and RM250 for 30 minutes, according to Facebook page XUAN Play.

The employee pointed out while they were penalised for lateness occasionally, their colleagues who come in very late are not afforded the same treatment.

“I feel like have become a scapegoat, used to set an example for deterrence,” they said.

The worker also submitted their complaints to their workplace, only to be met with “dismissive words.”.

Furthermore, the employee is also assigned tasks that take a while to finish until they have to work overtime.

“Even if I work late, I still need to arrive on time the next day. The saddest part is that there is no overtime pay,” they added.

While the employee contemplated leaving, the individual could not make the call to quit and start over at a new company on top of feeling that of “wasting” three years working in the company.

Netizens advised the employee to report the company to the Labour Department since the penalties involved deducting the workers’ salaries.

Besides that, others also suggested that the worker improve their skills, noting that their colleagues who come in later than them probably have “irreplacable” skills in the company while some told the employee to just leave the company and explore greener pastures.

