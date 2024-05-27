LET’S be honest, toxic workplaces are a dime a dozen. Most of us have experienced working with either toxic employers and colleagues.

A Malaysian recently took to Facebook group, Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia to vent about her current working situation.

The person starts off explaining that they work an exhausting 12 hours a day, from 10am to 10pm for six days a week and earn a basic salary of RM1,500.

After mandatory deductions for the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), the person shared that their take-home salary is only RM1,300.

To make matters worse, the person shared that the employer does not provide them with overtime allowances, additional benefits, or bonuses to compensate for the long hours.

READ MORE: Young woman resigned from toxic workplace after confirmation

If that isn’t crushing enough, the person goes on to vent about her employer who is described as highly critical and frequently looks for faults in the employees.

“I have been scolded in front of customers. This is wrong, that is wrong.

“One moment it’s A, the next moment it’s B. The smallest mistakes and I would be scolded like I committed a huge mistake,” shared the person adding they are most embarrassed when they were scolded in front of customers.

The person then goes on to confess that they wish to resign immediately, however they are required to give a one-month’s notice. And if they were to resign on the spot, they would need to forfeit their salary.

“My emotions are disturbed. Every time he scolds like that, I can only smile. A boss like this never admits his own mistakes,” the person lamented.

The person’s post has garnered a lot of comments, with many Facebook users expressing their sympathy towards the person’s situation and advising them to leave the workplace.

Some netizens also advised the person to report the employer to the Labour Department for overworking his staff.

“Report to JTK and inform them about the underpayment of wages. Bring along your pay slips and punch cards as evidence.”

ALSO READ: Man unhappy to receive only three oranges from employer