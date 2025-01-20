A lucky man in China who won more than six million yuan (RM3.69 million) in a company party lottery draw was not so lucky to learn he had to divide his winnings among his colleagues.

Back in March 2 2019, the man participated in the lottery draw in his company’s annual party, which bought more than 500 lottery tickets distributed to each employee.

The company was located in Ningbo, southeastern China.

According to South China Morning Post, the employer argued that the jackpot “should be shared”, as quoted, among other workers in the party but the employee did not want to comply.

This caused the situation to escalate to the point it involved the police.

It was not disclosed if the employer and worker took the matter to court.

It was also alleged that the lottery draw took place days before the party on Febriary 28.

Not only that, the company also allegedly instructed its finance department to make sure no one gets the winning tickets prior to distribution but an oversight led the employee to become of the lucky winner.

A lawyer from the Ningbo Justice Bureau stated that the rights of the lottery tickets are transferred to the recipients since the company’s act of giving these tickets to their employees constituted a “gifting contract”, as quoted.