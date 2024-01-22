A Nissan Fairlady owner is demanding justice after his car, undergoing restoration at a workshop, was taken for an unauthorised “joyride” by the workshop owner’s son, leading to a collision.

According to Mac Seah’s (the owner of the Fairlady) Facebook post, he had entrusted his car to a workshop for suspension, steering rack and bushing restoration based on a friend’s recommendation.

To his shock, the dashcam footage revealed the workshop owner’s son driving the car without permission, reaching speeds exceeding 130km/h and taking it out multiple times at night and even had friends in the car without any consent.

On November 17, 2023, at 8:52 PM, the joyriding ended in a collision with a white Perodua Myvi as the son made a right turn, colliding with the front of the opposing lane’s Myvi.

Mac attempted to resolve the issue amicably, but it has dragged on for three weeks, with both parties refusing to take responsibility for the joyriding incident leading to the collision.

During discussions, the workshop owner insulted and intimidated Mac, stating, “wait and see.”

The owner arrogantly mentioned the car was already sent for repairs, asking, “what can you do about it?”

Mac, disappointed with the situation, revealed the car had been relocated to another reputable workshop for assessment, and the damage report was unfavourable. The extent of the damage rendered the car unsafe to drive.

Determined to hold them accountable, Mac plans to involve legal assistance and his friends. He appealed for support by sharing his Facebook post. Additionally, Mac expressed confusion as the incident raised concerns about his citizenship.

He urged the Malaysian car community to be cautious to prevent similar incidents.