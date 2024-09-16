AS children, its only understand to look to one’s parents for guidance and financial support.

But what happens if your parents are not financially literate and instead cause grief to the kids?

An anonymous woman took to Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook page to lament about her spendthrift father who has a habit of spending beyond his means.

The 22-year-old woman who is the eldest of her four siblings shared that her father, 55 works as a civil servant and has debts amounting to over RM800,000.

“His salary is RM6,000 but I do not know where it goes,” the university student lamented.

She explained that her mother passed away in July and she had to resort to use the money from her mother’s EPF to purchase groceries, even though, the money was supposed to be allocation for her education and for her siblings.

According to her, when her mother was still around, the mother had to use her EPF funds for the family’s expenses.

She shared that she previously had a part-time job as her PTPTN loan was insufficient and her father would rarely give her money.

However, she is no without a job as her father has now disallowed her from working.

Thankfully she has a brother who is already working and often helps to pay the household bills. However due to his rather small paycheck, he is unable to save a single cent.

She then wondered how would her future turn out once she graduates and gets a job and what would happen to the debt if her father were to pass away.

