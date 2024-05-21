Good premise let down by poor execution

THE latest offering from John Krasinski, IF, merges live-action with animation to deliver a journey through the eyes of Bea, a young girl dealing with personal turmoil, who discovers she can see everyone’s abandoned imaginary friends. Starring Cailey Fleming as Bea and Ryan Reynolds as her neighbour, Cal, the film promises a heartwarming adventure but lands somewhere between a heartfelt drama and a tepid comedy.

A mixed bag

The story revolves around Bea who is grappling with life’s challenges and finds solace in her newfound ability to see “IFs” or imaginary friends left behind as their creators grow up. Teaming up with Cal, Bea goes on a mission to reconnect these forlorn characters with the children who once needed them.

While the premise holds promise, the execution wavers. The film’s pacing is uneven, and the narrative sometimes feels bogged down by its ambition to blend sentimentality with humour. However, the idea that happiness and friendships, real or imagined, should persist through adulthood shines through as the film’s central theme.

IF has an impressive ensemble cast, with notable performances from its lead actors. Fleming brings a genuine vulnerability to Bea, while Reynolds’ portrayal of Cal offers a blend of wit and charm that provides the film’s lighter moments.

The voice cast is a who’s who of Hollywood talent. Steve Carell lends his voice to Blue, a gentle purple creature, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge voices Blossom, a lively humanoid butterfly. The diversity of imaginary friends, from Emily Blunt’s Unicorn to Matt Damon’s Sunny the Flower, adds a layer of enchantment to the story.

Despite the star power, the characters often feel under-utilised. There are moments of brilliance, such as Blue’s heartfelt reunion and Blossom’s infectious enthusiasm, but they are fleeting. The film occasionally struggles to balance the screen time between its many characters, resulting in a somewhat disjointed viewing experience.