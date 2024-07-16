Guardian’s curated products aim to help customers solve hair issues

GUARDIAN Malaysia is celebrating everything hair this July with its Love is in the Hair campaign, curating the best brands, products and solutions to care for the customers’ hair.

With its curated brands covering the categories of anti hair loss, scalp care, hair colour and hair beauty, Guardian has the right preventative measures against hair loss, specialised treatments for scalp issues, vibrant hair colour options or luxurious products for hair beauty maintenance.

Guardian’s curated expertise on everything hair will be extended to the public until July 28 at various locations throughout the Klang Valley. Activities involving the curated hair care brands will take place at Guardian Suria KLCC and Mid Valley Megamall in the coming weeks, with the event culminating in a “hair playground” scheduled from July 23 to 28 at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.

“The ‘hair playground’ event will be a mega-scale event with scalp scans, consultation, curated hair care solutions, hair styling and colouring competitions as well as a hair runway. It is the culmination event for our month-long Love is in the Hair campaign. Malaysians of all walks of life are welcomed to the week-long concourse event at IOI City Mall,” explained Guardian Malaysia marketing director Anna Ng.

Participating brands of this campaign are Aussie, Clear, Garnier, Head&Shoulders, Kundal, L’oreal, Liese, Revlon, Ryo, Sunsilk, mise-en-scene and 50 Megumi.

In the past year, 30% of Malaysians actively sought out what is good and what is not for their hair on social media apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Data from Google also showed Malaysians had done searches online for the causes and treatments of hair concerns, with the bulk of these queries being on hair loss, dandruff issues and scalp irritation.

“With the breadth of information on the internet and social media and the likely differing opinions of individuals, one can be all at sea when it comes to trying to identify what is the cause of your hair issue and what possible solutions are best for you,” said Ng.