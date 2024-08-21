Guilt-free munchies

Seven healthy snacks to fuel your day

SNACKING is often seen as the enemy of a healthy diet but it does not have to be. Choosing the right snacks can provide essential nutrients, keep your energy levels stable and even help you manage your weight. Here are seven healthy snacks that are delicious and nutritious. Greek yoghurt and berries Greek yoghurt is a powerhouse of protein and probiotics, making it an excellent choice for a healthy snack. It is thicker and creamier than regular yoghurt and it is packed with twice the amount of protein. This makes it not only filling but also beneficial for muscle repair and growth. Pairing yoghurt with fresh berries adds great flavour and a dose of antioxidants. Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are rich in vitamins and fibre. They also help maintain steady blood sugar levels. This combination is not only satisfying but also supports gut health and boosts your immune system. Add a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for an extra crunch and a dose of healthy fats.

Almonds Almonds are a perfect on-the-go snack that can be easily carried in your bag or kept at your desk. They are packed with healthy fats, protein and fibre, which will keep you full and satisfied between meals. Almonds are also a great source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects your cells from damage. Eating almonds can help reduce hunger and promote weight loss. They also help in lowering cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. However, portion control is key as almonds are calorie-dense. A serving size of 23 almonds (about a small handful) is recommended. Opt for raw or dry-roasted almonds without added salt or sugar for the healthiest option.

Seaweed snacks Seaweed snacks are a delicious and nutritious option. They are low in calories but packed with vitamins and minerals such as iodine, calcium and vitamins A, C, E and K. Seaweed is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. These snacks are often roasted and lightly salted, making them an ideal savoury treat. They also provide a unique, crispy texture that can satisfy cravings for chips or other crunchy snacks. Get seaweed snacks with minimal added ingredients to keep them as healthy as possible.

Apple slices with peanut butter This classic snack combines the natural sweetness of apples with the creamy richness of peanut butter. Apples are high in fibre, particularly in the skin and contain vitamins C and A. They are also low in calories, making them a guilt-free choice. Peanut butter, on the other hand, adds a dose of healthy fats and protein. This combination helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full for a longer time. When choosing peanut butter, look for natural varieties with no added sugar. Try adding a sprinkle of cinnamon on the apple slices for an extra flavour boost and added health benefits.

Fresh spring rolls Fresh spring rolls, also known as summer rolls, are a light and refreshing snack. They are typically made with rice paper wraps and filled with a variety of fresh vegetables, herbs and sometimes, protein such as shrimp or tofu. These rolls are low in calories and packed with nutrients from the vegetables and herbs. They also provide a satisfying crunch and a burst of fresh flavours. Dipping them in a light sauce made from ingredients such as soy sauce, lime juice and a touch of chilli can add an extra dimension to the taste. Make your own spring rolls at home to control the ingredients and customise the fillings to your preference.

Coconut chips Coconut chips are a crunchy and flavourful snack that offers a good source of healthy fats. They are made from thinly sliced coconut meat that is baked or dehydrated. Coconut chips are rich in fibre, which aids in digestion and helps keep you full. These chips can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with other ingredients such as nuts and dried fruits to create a homemade trail mix. They provide a natural sweetness and a satisfying crunch. Go for coconut chips with no added sugars or preservatives to keep them as healthy as possible.