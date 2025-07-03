MOE and SPP reforms solve teacher shortage in Malaysia

BANGI: Reforms in teacher recruitment by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Education Services Commission (SPP) have effectively resolved Malaysia’s teacher shortage.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek highlighted that the changes not only increased teacher numbers but also improved the quality and suitability of educators placed in schools.

“For the first time in the government’s history, we, together with the SPP, have implemented reforms to ensure that there are no longer any issues related to teacher shortages in Malaysia,“ she said during the 15th convocation of Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG).

Fadhlina added that the reforms included multiple mechanisms to ensure qualified teachers meet student needs. She also introduced the Future of Malaysian Education 2026-2036 plan, which will shift focus towards values-based education, character development, and student personality growth.

The new curriculum will require active participation from both new and experienced teachers, particularly IPG graduates, who will play a key role as mentors.

“A good classroom is not created through rules. A good classroom is created through relationships, expectations and appreciation,“ she said. - Bernama

The minister stressed that teacher well-being remains a priority, with measures in place to support mental health and reduce workloads. The Future of Malaysian Education plan aims to reshape the national education system for the next decade, replacing the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025.